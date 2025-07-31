Ty Rupert sworn in as new Deschutes County sheriff

Ty Rupert was sworn in as interim Deschutes County sheriff on Thursday morning, replacing scandal-plagued Kent van der Kamp until a new sheriff is elected in the Nov. 3, 2026 election.

“This week has been the most humbling experience I think I’ve ever had in my life,” Rupert said as he addressed the mass of community members and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered at the county courthouse. “The people here and our community are some of the most incredible people I’ve ever had the privilege of working with … We’ve been through a lot, but I’m going to tell you starting today that we are going in a different direction, and I have a lot of work ahead of me. I have to prove to you and our community that I can be trusted as your sheriff.”

Public trust hit a low point for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office after a report came out from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office revealing that van der Kamp lied while under oath during testimony in at least three criminal cases, as well as supplied false documents to Oregon State Police.

Over the course of van der Kamp’s tumultuous 211-day term, he was also expelled from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Board of Public Safety Standards and Training — Oregon’s law enforcement regulatory body — revoked his police credentials for dishonesty and permanently barred him from serving as an Oregon law enforcement officer. Although he has not spoken out since the board’s decision, van der Kamp previously said he plans to appeal.

Rupert, who was a high-ranking captain with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office before his appointment on Thursday, has been with the agency since 2005.

“It took me 12 years to get hired in law enforcement, and it’s because they knew Marines aren’t that smart,” Rupert joked during his speech after being sworn in. “I never gave up. All I ever wanted to be was a cop, so today is unbelievable to me. I never could have imagined 20 years ago that I’d be standing here and be so blessed with the people that I have to support me here today.”

While restoring public trust is an important component of what he plans to achieve as sheriff, he said on Tuesday after the Deschutes County Commission voted to appoint him that improving employee working conditions that notably degraded during former Sheriff Shane Nelson’s tenure is also a priority.

Rupert will serve as interim sheriff until voters can elect a new sheriff in November, and he says he does plan to run for the seat. Lt. James McLaughlin, who also applied to the interim sheriff position, has also announced his intent to run in the 2026 election.

Van der Kamp did not respond to The Bulletin’s attempts to reach him for comment.