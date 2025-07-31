Where to find live music in Central Oregon July 31-Aug. 6: Olive Klug

Olive Klug will perform on Tuesday at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend. (Submitted photo)

DuBb Central will perform on Thursday at River's Place in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Joel Chadd will perform with Alivia Viani on Friday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo)

The Delta will perform on Tuesday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo)

The Rosa Lees will perform on Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. (Submitted photo)

Thursday 7/31

Around the World in 30 Instruments with Four Shillings Short: Enjoy a global music performance from a husband and wife duo; 1:30-3 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

Munch & Music: free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.

Dispatch: The folk-rock band from Vermont will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

DuBb Central: The reggae band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; instagram.com/the_grove_bend.

Sidney Joseph: The singer, who just moved to Oregon, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

DJ Ben: The DJ will spin eclectic vinyl mix; 6-8 p.m.; Bar Rio, 915 NW Wall St., Bend; barriobend.com.

Use’ta Do: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

FlaxVox at McKenzie General Store: The three-piece band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 55314 McKenzie River Drive, McKenzie Bridge; mckenziegeneral.com.

Goodnight Moon: The local band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

K+Lab with Ashez: The electronic dance groups will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 8/1

Greensky Bluegrass with River Whyless: The band from Michigan will perform; 4:30 p.m.; $50; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.

Greensky Bluegrass: The bluegrass group will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $58.70 online, $60 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Music with Paul Eddy: Enjoy Friday night music at Ponch’s Place with Paul Eddy from 6pm – 8pm.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; vrcvet.com or 541-236-5426.

First Friday Live Music with the Sonic Benders: The local band will perform during First Friday Art Walk; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.

First Friday Block Party: Erin Cole Baker will perform for First Friday; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.

The CyDefects: The five-piece funk group will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle Trio: The Portland-based group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Joel Chadd & Alicia Viani: The singer-songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Witch Eyes: The local mixed-media and EDM artists will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Chained To Stone: The local 90s grunge band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.

Kel and Cal: The local husband and wife duo will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Saturday 8/2

Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; instagram.com/the_grove_bend.

Colin Trio at McKenzie General Store: The trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

Dad Bods 80’s Cover Band: The 80s cover band from Bend will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Wetlands Taphouse, 51375 Hwy 97, La Pine; dadbods.band or 541-907-1402.

Caamp: The folk band from Ohio will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $78 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Larches, Amagoso & Moon Rattles: The project of Jacob Cona, based in Seattle, will perform; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

The Rosa Lees & Jackie Straw: The bluegrass group from Southern Oregon will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

A French Soirée: Opening Night celebrates several 150th anniversaries in French musical life; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $45 , age 25 & under $25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.

Thomas T and The Blue Chips: The four-piece blues band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.

Sagebrush Rock: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

SadGirl & The McCharmlys: The surf rock group will perform; 8 p.m.; $22 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 8/3

Larkspur Stand: The Americana, folk and country blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

The Gold Souls: The funk group from northern California will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert — A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music: Join the Festival Orchestra in celebrating Broadway anniversaries and 50 years since Leroy Anderson’s passing, with hits and classic film scores like “Jaws” and “The Sound of Music”; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $45 , $25 age 25 & under; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.

Joe Bonamassa: The guitarist and singer-songwriter from New York will perform; 8 p.m.; $67.20 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Monday 8/4

Joel Chadd and band: The singer-songwriter and band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Sagebrush Rock: The local band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 8/5

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Olive Klug: The singer-songwriter from Portland will perform; 6 p.m.; $18 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Open Mic Night: Perform every Tuesday, sign up by 6 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.

My Morning Jacket: The rock band from Louisville, Kentucky, will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $51 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.

The Delta & Guests: The blues, rock and country duo from Nashville will perform; 7 p.m.; $13 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Takeover Tuesday Karaoke: Every Tuesday at your downtown living room! Sign up starts at 8pm and singing goes until last call or last Singer, whichever comes first.; 8 p.m.; free Pls tip your KJ; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-389-1410.

Wednesday 8/6

Eric Leadbetter Music: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; Century Commons Taps & Trucks, 56809 Venture Lane, Sunriver; centurycommonstaps.com.

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Brother Gabe Trio: The trio will perform Grateful Dead songs and more; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

