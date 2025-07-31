Where to find live music in Central Oregon July 31-Aug. 6: Olive Klug
Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 31, 2025
Thursday 7/31
Around the World in 30 Instruments with Four Shillings Short: Enjoy a global music performance from a husband and wife duo; 1:30-3 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.
Munch & Music: free concerts in Drake Park every Thursday starting July 3 through Aug. 7; 5-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Dispatch: The folk-rock band from Vermont will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $49.50; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Trending
DuBb Central: The reggae band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; instagram.com/the_grove_bend.
Sidney Joseph: The singer, who just moved to Oregon, will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
DJ Ben: The DJ will spin eclectic vinyl mix; 6-8 p.m.; Bar Rio, 915 NW Wall St., Bend; barriobend.com.
Use’ta Do: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
FlaxVox at McKenzie General Store: The three-piece band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 55314 McKenzie River Drive, McKenzie Bridge; mckenziegeneral.com.
Trending
Goodnight Moon: The local band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
K+Lab with Ashez: The electronic dance groups will perform; 8 p.m.; $20 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 8/1
Greensky Bluegrass with River Whyless: The band from Michigan will perform; 4:30 p.m.; $50; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Greensky Bluegrass: The bluegrass group will perform; 5:30 p.m.; $58.70 online, $60 day of; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Music with Paul Eddy: Enjoy Friday night music at Ponch’s Place with Paul Eddy from 6pm – 8pm.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; vrcvet.com or 541-236-5426.
First Friday Live Music with the Sonic Benders: The local band will perform during First Friday Art Walk; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
First Friday Block Party: Erin Cole Baker will perform for First Friday; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.
The CyDefects: The five-piece funk group will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle Trio: The Portland-based group will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.
Joel Chadd & Alicia Viani: The singer-songwriters will perform; 7 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Witch Eyes: The local mixed-media and EDM artists will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Chained To Stone: The local 90s grunge band will perform; 7 p.m.; $12 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Comedy Open Mic: Comedy open mic, free to watch, free to perform, sign up at 7:30 p.m., starts 8 p.m.; 8-9 p.m.; free; Cheba Hut — Bend Westside, 288 SW Simpson Ave. L, Bend; katyipock.my.canva.site or 541-388-8400.
Kel and Cal: The local husband and wife duo will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.
Saturday 8/2
Summer Music Series at The Grove: Live music at The Grove Market Hall every Thursday and Saturday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Grove Market Hall, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; instagram.com/the_grove_bend.
Colin Trio at McKenzie General Store: The trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.
Dad Bods 80’s Cover Band: The 80s cover band from Bend will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Wetlands Taphouse, 51375 Hwy 97, La Pine; dadbods.band or 541-907-1402.
Caamp: The folk band from Ohio will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $78 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead-tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Larches, Amagoso & Moon Rattles: The project of Jacob Cona, based in Seattle, will perform; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
The Rosa Lees & Jackie Straw: The bluegrass group from Southern Oregon will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
A French Soirée: Opening Night celebrates several 150th anniversaries in French musical life; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $45 , age 25 & under $25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Thomas T and The Blue Chips: The four-piece blues band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; The Commonwealth Pub, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #100, Bend; thecommonwealthpub.com or 541-668-6200.
Sagebrush Rock: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
SadGirl & The McCharmlys: The surf rock group will perform; 8 p.m.; $22 online, $30 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/3
Larkspur Stand: The Americana, folk and country blues band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
The Gold Souls: The funk group from northern California will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunriver Music Festival Pops Concert — A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music: Join the Festival Orchestra in celebrating Broadway anniversaries and 50 years since Leroy Anderson’s passing, with hits and classic film scores like “Jaws” and “The Sound of Music”; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $45 , $25 age 25 & under; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org or 541-317-0700.
Joe Bonamassa: The guitarist and singer-songwriter from New York will perform; 8 p.m.; $67.20 online, plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Monday 8/4
Joel Chadd and band: The singer-songwriter and band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.
Sagebrush Rock: The local band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/5
Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.
Olive Klug: The singer-songwriter from Portland will perform; 6 p.m.; $18 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Open Mic Night: Perform every Tuesday, sign up by 6 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com or 541-728-0066.
My Morning Jacket: The rock band from Louisville, Kentucky, will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $51 online; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com.
The Delta & Guests: The blues, rock and country duo from Nashville will perform; 7 p.m.; $13 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Takeover Tuesday Karaoke: Every Tuesday at your downtown living room! Sign up starts at 8pm and singing goes until last call or last Singer, whichever comes first.; 8 p.m.; free Pls tip your KJ; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-389-1410.
Wednesday 8/6
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; Century Commons Taps & Trucks, 56809 Venture Lane, Sunriver; centurycommonstaps.com.
Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.
Brother Gabe Trio: The trio will perform Grateful Dead songs and more; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Takeover Tuesday Karaoke: Every Tuesday, sign up starts at 8 p.m. and singing goes until last call or last singer, whichever comes first; 8 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; mj-tavern.com or 541-389-1410.