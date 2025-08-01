Alaska Airlines is stepping in to fill the void created after Avelo Airlines announced it would cancel flights from Redmond to Burbank, California.

Starting Oct. 26, Alaska will fly daily nonstop flights from Redmond to the Hollywood Burbank, California airport, according to the airline. The routes will use Embraer 175 aircraft designed for short to mid-range flights, according to the airline. The aircraft has 76 seats.

The announcement follows the news that a new boutique airline, Breeze Airways, will also fly from the Redmond Airport to Burbank, but twice weekly starting in March. Earlier last month, Avelo Airlines announced it would stop flying out of Redmond as part of a strategic move to shut down its base at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport manager, said that when Avelo was flying between Redmond and Burbank, it was the low-cost airline’s best producing route.

“We were not anticipating this news from Alaska,” Bass said. ‘But it was a successful flight for Avelo We have more options now for our customers to choose from for daily flights.

“It’s exciting.”

Avelo said it would also shut down its Redmond to Sonoma County, California route Aug. 10, followed by its Redmond to Las Vegas route on Aug. 11. The last flight from Redmond on Avelo will be Dec. 1 to Burbank.

The new flights, while changing a lot this summer, mean that visitors and residents will have airline choices, Bass said.

Alaska operates daily flights from Redmond to Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland, according to the airline’s website.