Bend Elks need at least two more wins to reach West Coast League playoffs

It is really quite simple. To clinch a spot in the West Coast League playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Bend Elks need to win their final three-game series of the regular season against the Cowlitz Black Bears.

Two wins in the final three games at Vince Genna Stadium should do the trick, but a three-game sweep next week against the Black Bears will undoubtedly secure a spot in the eight-team postseason for the Elks.

“We have to make sure we win three to make sure that we are in,” said Elks coach Allen Cox after Bend’s 20-11 loss Thursday night to the Portland Pickles. “We match up pretty well with (Cowlitz). We have a couple days off, which is going to help out a ton.”

Two days off before the biggest series of the season come at a perfect time. The Elks just finished a stretch where they played 11 games over 10 days, with seven of the games on the road.

The Elks were set to play nonleague home games on Friday and Saturday against the Portland Gherkins (affiliate of the Portland Pickles), which will allow for some of Bend’s top players to get a little extra rest heading into the final series of the season.

“We are going to give our guys a couple days off here this weekend,” Cox said. “That is going to help some of the big guys get some rest.”

Starting Monday, the Elks and the Black Bears will play their seventh, eight and ninth game against one another this summer. The Elks have won four of the previous six matchups.

Through 51 WCL games, the Elks have a 26-25 overall record and are in fourth place in the South Division. There is a chance that the Elks could reach third in the standings and switch places with the Salem Marion Berries (28-23) if the two teams finish with the same record (the Elks have won four of the six matchups this season).

While Bend currently holds the fourth and final South Division playoff spot, the Walla Walla Sweets (22-26) are within striking distance and could snag the postseason spot should the Elks falter down the stretch. The Sweets trail the Elks by four games in the win column, but still play six more WCL games. The Elks do hold the tie breaker over the Sweets, having won four of the six games.

During the final stretch of the season, the Elks roster has been injected with a couple more local players that played their high school ball in Bend.

Carter Hess (Summit), Luke Bents (Summit) and Caden Illingworth (Mountain View) all got the call up to the Elks after playing this summer with the Bend Bucks.

“It is a cool experience. It is kind of a childhood dream since I moved here in fifth grade,” said Bents, who graduated from Summit in 2023 and is now playing baseball at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. “So it’s been nine years that I’ve been coming to these games.”

The three new local players have tried to make the most of their limited chances on the field. This season the Elks have seemed to make it a priority to fill the roster with Central Oregon players.

“There are enough good players in this area to bring in a championship team,” Cox said. “And we try to reward the players who stuck around all summer.”

Hess, who just finished his senior season at Summit, threw three innings of shutout ball while striking out two batters in relief against the Portland Pickles on Tuesday. Bents’ first at-bat with the Elks ended with a hit-by-pitch, while Illingworth has reached on a walk.

“It is just different than what I’m used to playing in,” said Illingworth, who graduated from Mountain View in 2024 and just wrapped up his first season at Shasta Community College in Redding, Calif. “Coming from JUCO ball you don’t really have a ton of support. It was really cool to get in front of a home crowd and play for a team I grew up watching when I was younger.”

Monday’s game against Cowlitz will start at 6:05 p.m., a little earlier than usual to accommodate the annual fireworks show, which was rescheduled after the original Fourth of July show was canceled due to weather.