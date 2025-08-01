Bend solar business named a top contractor

E2 Solar, a Bend-headquartered business, has been named a 2025 top solar contractor by Solar Power World, an industry trade resource, according to the company.

The Bend business, established in 2005, is a provider of renewable energy solutions in Central Oregon, according to the company. The company is ranked No. 368 nationwide having installed 729 kilowatts of solar power in 2024. Since it began, the company has installed 6,152 kilowatts of solar and placing on the top solar contractors list for 10 consecutive years. E2 Solar is the only Central Oregon solar installer on the list, according to the company.

In 2024, more than 50 gigawatts of solar have been installed, accounting for 84% of the new electric generating capacity added to the grid.

The top solar list is an annual listing of solar contractors in the country and is compiled by Solar Power World magazine. The No. 1 top solar contractor is Quanta Services, headquartered in Texas, having installed more than 10 million kilowatts of solar.

Other Oregon solar contractors on the list are Purelight Power out of Medford, which was ranked 101, and Elemental Energy out of Portland, ranked 207.