In November 2022, 61.24% of voters in Deschutes County approved Measure 9-148 to make our Deschutes Board of County Commissioner (BOCC) elections nonpartisan. The political affiliations of candidates for BOCC no longer appear on our ballots. In passing this measure, voters demonstrated preference for political impartiality in how our commissioners are elected and would hopefully govern. BOCC makes important decisions that directly affect our lives. Measure 9-148 passed at a time when our nation was splintered by extreme partisanship. This division regrettably continues.

In November 2024, 64.5% of voters in Deschutes County passed Ballot Measure 9-173 to expand the Deschutes Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) from three members to five. Voters approved this expansion to not only support a more manageable workload for Commissioners in our fast-growing County and greater capacity for robust advocacy for Deschutes County at the State level, but also to promote operational diversity of perspective in decision making by our BOCC.

In March 2025, our current BOCC voted unanimously to put a proposal before voters in 2026 to elect commissioners by five geographic districts. (Commissioners are currently elected “at large” to ostensibly represent the entire County). This decision seemed to align with the will of voters expressed in these previous ballot measures. The BOCC agreed to appoint citizens to serve on a District Mapping Advisory Committee ( DMAC) to draft a district map to govern elections of the expanded BOCC starting in 2028.

All good to this point, then came disagreement about the selection process for the DMAC members. Commissioner Phil Chang expressed support for a more meticulous process that would better ensure representation on the DMAC was reflective of the population of the County. Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone dissented, wanting to simply give themselves two appointments each and three appointments to Commissioner Chang. Adair and DeBone prevailed on a too-typical 2-1 vote. This is the genesis of a potential problem warranting our scrutiny.

The two appointees from Commissioner Adair are Matt Cyrus and Phil Henderson. Matt Cyrus has an ownership interest in Aspen Ridge in Sisters where the Deschutes Republicans often meet and are known to feature proponents of the MAGA agenda. Their meeting on July 23 includes an opportunity to support the campaign to qualify a State ballot initiative that would end Vote By Mail in Oregon. Although I do not challenge Mr. Cyrus’ right to his views, he clearly supports a very partisan agenda. Ms. Adair’s selection of Phil Henderson raises similar concerns. Mr. Henderson is a leader of the Deschutes Republican Party and is another recognized proponent of partisan views. When Mr. Henderson ran for re-election to the BOCC in 2020, he lost to current Commissioner Phil Chang. Ms. Adair’s appointment of Phil Henderson to DMAC strikes me as an affront to Commissioner Chang.

Tony DeBone’s appointees to the DMAC are Bernie Brader and Ned Dempsey. Mr. Brader’s qualifications include his involvement in the LaPine Ponderosa Mountain Men, a muzzleloader club that DeBone participates with. Ned Dempsey appears to be a reasonable choice; however he is another registered Republican meaning that 57.14 % (4 of 7) of the DMAC appointees are registered Republicans when Republicans are 27.48% of registered voters in Deschutes County. The lack of gender parity in these appointments to DMAC is also disappointing.

Phil Chang’s appointees to DMAC demonstrate recognition of voter’s aspirations. Andrew Kaza is Co-Chair of the Oregon Independent Party. Carol Loesche is a member and past president of the assiduously non-partisan League of Women Voters. Melanie Kebler is the Mayor of Bend. She is Democrat.

It’s possible the DMAC will produce a fair BOCC District map, which current Commissioners must approve and then submit to voters. However, due to its composition, I urge that we pay attention to the DMAC process and product. We must vehemently oppose gerrymandered Districts that would favor election of a partisan Board of Commissioners.

Connie Peterson lives in Bend.