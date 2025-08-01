HDESD receives music grant for kids with special needs

Published 7:59 am Friday, August 1, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Adriel climbs on an apparatus above a giant butterfly on the new playground at the Alyce Hatch Center in Bend. 02/18/25 (Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin)

The High Desert Education Service District has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to support the Music is Magic program for children who need early intervention and early childhood special education in Deschutes County.

The Music is Magic program is a new initiative to help kids with developmental delays and disabilities build skills in motor development, communication and social-emotional growth. The education service district’s early intervention and early childhood special education programs serve 700 children under age 5.

The education service district will integrate music enrichment experiences into Head Start preschool programs, classrooms and home visitations. A music specialist will provide activities to support language acquisition, brain development, self-regulation and social skills.

Family Access Network, which partners with the education service district, additionally received $12,000 from the foundation to support disadvantaged children with basic needs in Deschutes County.

