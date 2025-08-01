Learn to can salsa in OSU Extension class

The Oregon State University Extension Service will host a hands-on food preservation workshop Wednesday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Extension office in Redmond.

Taught by Master Food Preservers, the class will cover how to safely process canned foods using a boiling water canner or a steam canner. Participants will make and take home two jars of salsa — tomatillo green salsa and spicy cranberry salsa — using tested recipes from OSU Extension’s “Salsa Recipes for Canning” booklet.

The workshop fee is $20, and registration is required by Aug. 11. Space is limited. Refunds are available for cancellations received by 5 p.m. Aug. 8.

For more details or to register, visit the events page at OSU Extension Deschutes County, email glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu or call 541-548-6088, option 4.