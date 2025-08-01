The Sisters Ranger District Station will be temporarily closed to the public beginning Monday while construction of a new ranger station nears completion. The closure is expected to remain in place through Aug. 27.

U.S. Forest Service visitor services will be temporarily unavailable in Sisters during the office migration period. Day use and annual Northwest Forest passes can still be obtained by local vendors or by purchasing online (recreation.gov).

Vendor locations in Sisters include Ace Hardware, Oliver Lemon’s, Bi-Mart and the Sisters Mainline Gas Station. For information about the upcoming office closure and transition, individuals can contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.