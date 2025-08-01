Victoria’s Secret moves, reopens at Bend Factory Stores

After 20 years at the Old Mill District, the retail chain Victoria’s Secret, has moved to the Bend Factory Stores outlet mall on U.S. Highway 97.

The retailer is leasing 9,467 square feet at the outlet mall, which recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation, said Russell Huntamer, Compass Commercial president and principal broker. The women’s fashion store opens on Friday.

Representatives from Victoria’s Secret did not return phone calls or emails from The Bulletin.

The retailer was the first tenant to occupy space at The Old Mill District, occupying 6,300 square feet of retail space in the middle of the outdoor mall. Victoria’s Secret and companion store Pink closed their doors at the Old Mill District in February.

Other retailers at the factory outlet mall include Carters, Rack Room Shoes, GNC and Nike, Columbia and Pendleton. Huntamer said the mall has leases pending with other retailers, but declined to name them. The mall is looking for a restaurant/brew pub operator and additional retailers to fill out the 10 remaining spaces.

The outlet mall is strategically located near Fred Meyer, St. Charles clinics and Walmart, a high-visibility location with 23,745 vehicles passing each day, according to the marketing material.

Any potential retailer would also benefit from the $88,000 median household income in Bend, according to the Compass Commercial marketing material.

In the same material presented to potential retailers, Compass Commercial states that Central Oregon attracts 1.4 million visitors a year and generated $1.3 billion in travel-related spending that includes shopping. Tourism also supports more than 10,000 jobs in the region, according to the material.

A survey of the 4.61 million square feet of retail space in Bend found the overall retail vacancy rate fell from 6% in the first quarter of the year to 3.4% in the second quarter, according to Compass Commercial. The drop is due to excluding the former Costco site in the Forum Shopping Center on the east side from the survey.

Retailers typically pay anywhere from $1 a square foot to $3.75 a square foot for rent, according to Compass Commercial.