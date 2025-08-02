The Deschutes Public Library system is asking active cardholders with cards issued or renewed before Jan. 21 to renew their library cards by Sept. 1, as part of a routine update that keeps records current and provides access to expanded services.

The library currently has over 92,000 active cardholders, according to Todd Dunkelberg, the library director. The renewal process allows records to be kept up to date, sorting inactive library cards. Upon renewal, the user agreement is also updated, which allows cardholders to utilize extra services the library offers, including meeting spaces, the “library of things” and the makersspace at the Redmond Public Library.

Opportunities at the library, including the makerspace with kids’ crafts, leatherworking, 3D printing, sewing and other creative endeavors, are free for all library cardholders to use.

“We want to provide tools and support to help people be creative,” Dunkelberg said. “It could be as simple as coloring sheets or more complicated projects like leather making and 3D printing.”

The renewal process is simple and user-friendly, Dunkelberg said. Cardholders can visit the Deschutes Public Library system renewal website and log in with their library card number and pin to update their phone number and address. Cardholders will keep their existing card and card number. For additional help, the renewal process can also be done in person at any Deschutes Public Library branch.

The renewal process is typically completed every five years in order to keep library records up to date. Cards that are not renewed by Sept. 1 will be inactive and unable to check out materials until the renewal is complete.