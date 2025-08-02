Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosts 11-day string of concerts

I’m not saying it has never happened, but I’ve been covering Hayden Homes Amphitheater (formerly known as Les Schwab Amphitheater) for nearly 20 years, and I can’t remember a week when the venue had a show every single night — over the course of a week.

Until now.

The amphitheater — located at 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, along the Deschutes River in Bend’s Old Mill District — is not only booked each of the next seven nights, it’s booked for 11 nights in a row, from Thursday, Aug. 7, to Sunday, Aug. 17. Six of those 11 are three pairs of back-to-back shows featuring the same artists.

Here’s a quick look at who’s coming to town:

Thursday, Aug. 7-Friday, Aug. 8: Jam-friendly blues-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band and alt-country band Whiskey Myers, trading off headline slots.

Saturday, Aug. 9-Sunday, Aug. 10: Electro-dance-punk giants LCD Soundsystem, with art-rock band TV on the Radio opening. New York City in the house!

Monday, Aug 11: North Carolina alt-rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise, with country-tinged singer-songwriter Medium Build opening.

Tuesday, Aug 12: All-night dance party-starters Rüfüs Du Sol, with the cool Australian instrumental band Glass Beams opening.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater: Here’s what you need to know

Wednesday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 14: Folk-rock faves The Lumineers, back for two nights of stompin’ and clappin’, with Tom Odell opening.

Aug. 15: A double bill of rootsy bands with big Central Oregon followings: Trampled By Turtles and Shakey Graves.

Aug. 16: Hit-making pop band Glass Animals, with Orla Gartland opening.

Aug. 17: Contemporary Southern rock band Alabama Shakes, with Shannon and the Clams opening.

You can learn more about Hayden Homes Amphitheater and its various policies and procedures, plus show times, ticket prices and more at bendconcerts.com.