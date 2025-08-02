100 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 9, 1925

Two Locomotives Haul Barnes Circus to Bend

Bend’s first circus in many years, and the largest ever brought into the Central Oregon country from the main line, arrived here Sunday night on 30 cars, both freights and Pullmans, drawn up the Deschutes grade by two locomotives.

Shortly after the arrival of the Al G. Barnes circus train, the work of transforming the O’Donnell ball park into a tent city was under way.

This work lasted through the night, under the light of a moon nearing its full phase. Hundreds of Bend people remained late into the night watching the erection of the “big top” and the tent city.

When the circus train arrived it was greeted at the local station by several hundred people. The first animals taken from the circus train were the four elephants, which were led under the viaduct to the circus grounds. The work of transporting the circus equipment from the special train to the circus grounds continued through the night. The officials of the circus stated that all the animals, numbering about 2,000 and equipment arrived here intact. Bengal tigers, polar bears, grizzly and Russian bears, pumas, jaguars, sea lions, seals, zebras, hippopotami, hyenas and other wild and domestic animals were in the wagons hauled to the circus field during the night.

The first performance of the big show started this afternoon at 2 o’clock. The final performance will be at 8 o’clock tonight.

New Bend High Cost is $275,000

Bend’s new union high school, which, when finally completed will cost $275,000, as announced today by school officials, was the topic of discussion at the weekly meeting of the Bend Commercial club. Speakers were A.G. Ager, superintendent of schools; Hugh Thompson, architect, and Clyde McKay, a member of the school board, who presided. E. P. Brosterhous, contractor was introduced.

The cost of the school and plant, as it now stands is approximately $245,000. The $275,000 figure will be reached when the basement is finally completed and all needed equipment is installed. No announcement has been made by the school officials at today’s meeting as to the manner in which money for the completion of the building is to be raised.

$600,000 Issue of Water Bonds For City Wins At Election

Bend voted $600,000 worth of general obligation bonds, and provided for a tax levy to pay interest and principal thereon, it was learned last night when the ballots in the municipal election were counted. The vote was 876 in favor of the charter amendment making these provisions, and 755 against. Sixteen hundred and forty-one ballots were deposited at the three polling places at the Reid, Kenwood and Central schools.

Only in one of the three polling places were the bonds defeated, that was at the Reid school.

It will be at least two weeks before members of a water board will be designated to have charge of the city water system, it was made known today by Mayor R. H. Fox.

75 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 9, 1950

Band to Give Concert Tonight At Tennis Courts

Another in the series of summer concerts by the Bend municipal band will be presented tonight at 8 o’clock on the high school tennis courts, Don P. Pence reported. He said that the paved surface of the tennis courts acts as a reflector for the sound, making it easier for the audience to hear. Parking space is available around the courts and in the city parking lot nearby, and those who prefer to sit on the grass will find adequate seating space on the high school lawn, he pointed out.

50 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 9, 1975

Bigfoot movie now being filmed in Central Oregon

“Expedition for Sasquatch,” a wildlife movie about a search for the animal-man Bigfoot, is being filmed in Central Oregon this month.

Seven actors from the Eugene area were in Bend this week for filming at several locations here. The film is a production of North American Productions, LTD., Eugene. The executive producer is Ron Olson, Eugene.

Ed Ragozzino, who directs theater productions at Lane Community College in Eugene, is director of the film.

A Bend man, JC Bryan, has the stock concession for the movie, and reported today that the crew finished filming at its Todd Lake site yesterday. Some filming will be done near Blue River next week, he said, and then the crew will move back to this area for about two more weeks of work.

The plot of the film, according to Bryan, is a search for the legendary “Bigfoot” in British Columbia. Seven persons, including an anthropologist, reporter, cook, wrangler and guides, form the expedition.

Oct. 17 is the general release date for “Rooster Cogburn”, the movie filmed in the Bend area last summer starring Katharine Hepburn and John Wayne. Commercials for Buick Skyhawk have been filmed here recently, he added, and spots for Blitz beer will be done soon.

25 YEARS AGO

For the week ending

Aug. 9, 2000

Many in area recall Awbrey Hall blaze

Denis and Wendy Oliphant were 10 days away from moving into their brand-new home when the Awbrey Hall Fire razed their house and their dreams of living among the tall Ponderosa pines of west Bend.

“It was a big pile of ash is what it was,” Dennis Oliphant said.

“A house is a house, and of course it was terrible losing it, but really it was the scar on the land,” he said. “We really questioned whether we wanted to live out there after that.” That was 10 years ago today when the arson-caused Awbrey Hall Fire swept through west Bend, destroying 22 homes. the blaze caused an estimated $9 million in property damage.

The fire jumped the Deschutes River and refused to die down in the evening when rising humidity and cooler temperatures usually temper blazes, said John Jackson of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“It was frightening,” Jackson said. “it defied all the normal rules that we had.” Firefighters and residents said they have learned lessons from the six-mile-long fire. Jackson said the blaze taught firefighters to work more closely with different agencies in order to respond to a fire as quickly as possible.

And residents have learned the importance of creating a defensible space around their homes by clearing away brush and other quick-to-burn materials.

But a decade after the smoke has cleared the memory of what was lost still lingers. Dennis Oliphant was on a kayaking trip in Northern California with friends when his wife, Wendy, who was then pregnant with their first child, tracked him down with the bad news. “All she said was, ‘I think our house burned down.'”

Dennis found a pay phone and called the builder of his home.

His fears were confirmed. Their new home was a foot-tall pile of rubble and ash. It took awhile for the Oliphants to decide whether to rebuild their 2,200-square foot home on the 7 acres they own near Sunrise Village.