Medford anesthesiologist still practicing after patient death

Late Denver resident Bart Writer, pictured with his wife, Chris Writer, and son Cole Writer, who was 18 at the time of his father's death, during a visit to Niagara Falls. (Photo courtesy Chris Writer)

Fifty-six-year-old Bart Writer, middle left, died following routine cataract surgery at the InSight Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colorado. Writer, with family and friends, pictured during a rafting trip on the Deschutes River. (Photo courtesy Chris Writer)

Dr. Michael J. Urban, pictured during a deposition for a civil lawsuit against Dr. C. Starck Johnson. Urban provided anesthesia services during the surgery and reportedly played a game called "music Bingo" during the surgery, during which alarms were reportedly silenced, according to court documents. (Court screen grab)

Body cam footage captured by the Lone Tree Police Department in Lone Tree, Colorado, during efforts to resuscitate Denver resident Bart Writer, 56, who died from an anoxic brain injury Feb. 5, 2023, after prolonged lack of oxygen to his brain during routine cataract surgery, according to court documents. (Court screen grab)

Michael J. Urban obtained a license to practice medicine in Oregon only months after man’s death

A Southern Oregon doctor currently being investigated by law enforcement for his role in the February 2023 death of a patient in Colorado was disciplined by the Oregon Medical Board earlier this year — nearly two years after the death — for omitting the incident from his application to practice medicine in Oregon.

Legal experts say the ease with which the man, 67-year-old Dr. Michael J. Urban, was able to apply for an Oregon medical license — just weeks after the death of a patient — underscores the need for stringent checks and balances by state agencies tasked with policing doctors.

Urban, an anesthesiologist who practices in both Medford and Grants Pass, made headlines following settlement of a civil suit against the surgeon overseeing the case, Carl Starck Johnson, who was sued after 56-year-old certified financial planner Bart Writer suffered prolonged loss of oxygen to his brain and went into cardiac arrest during cataract surgery at the InSight Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colorado.

Urban, the anesthesiologist during Writer’s surgery and then medical director of the facility, was not named as a defendant in the suit. The family of the man who died sued Johnson under a “captain of the ship” doctrine, said Denver attorney Lorraine Parker, who represented Writer’s family.

“In Colorado, the surgeon is in overall charge of the operating room during an operation, as what we call the ‘captain of the ship,’” Parker said in an interview with the Rogue Valley Times. “It is the surgeon’s responsibility to make sure everyone is doing their job. … He has the right to control what they are doing by giving orders.”

Depositions from the civil suit, copies of which were obtained by the Times, reported that Urban was using his cell phone to play songs for a game called “music Bingo.” The game involves playing different songs until the letters making up the word “Bingo” come up as either a song title or artist name. InSight Surgery Center staff testified in court that Urban and Johnson played the game regularly, according to documents reviewed by the Times.

According to court documents, Writer was placed under anesthesia at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023, and covered in a drape so that only the eye from which the cataract was to be removed was visible. In the 28 minutes between Writer being placed under anesthesia and operating staff noticing at 1:16 p.m. that his vitals were abnormal, the Bingo game played out while Writer’s brain went without oxygen, resulting in “severe global anoxic brain injury” and cardiac arrest.

Staff would later report that prior to a Code Blue — meaning a patient has experienced cardiac or respiratory arrest — being called at 1:17 p.m., none of the alarms, tones or auditory signals had sounded, court records show.

Urban applies for license in Oregon

Following the death of her husband of 23 years, Denver resident Chris Writer said she was contacted by another doctor from the facility, which had declared Bart Writer’s death “a horrible accident,” she told the Times in an interview.

The doctor told Writer that medical staff had been distracted by the music Bingo game, which was played regularly during surgeries at the facility, and that alarms connected to medical equipment monitoring her husband’s vitals had been silenced.

Writer said she was “shocked and horrified.”

“It was a total disregard for human life, no different than somebody getting drunk and getting in a car and hitting someone,” she said this week.

“Some of those machines make a constant sound and any one of the staff should have noticed the absence of those familiar sounds. … Everyone in that room is responsible for the death of my husband. But most especially Dr. Urban and Dr. Johnson,” Chris Writer said.

Following the cataract surgery that day in February 2023, Bart Writer never regained consciousness. His official date of death, due to “severe global anoxic brain injury” was Feb. 5, 2023, according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by the Times.

Three days later, on Feb. 8, 2023, the Governing Board of Insight Surgery Center informed Urban of its intent to issue a precautionary suspension pending an investigation into his care of Writer, according to court documents. Urban resigned immediately as medical director of the surgery center and resigned his medical staff privileges in lieu of an investigation.

Less than two weeks after Writer’s death, on Feb. 16, 2023, Urban, who was first licensed in July 1990, applied for a license to practice medicine in Oregon. The license was issued on April 7, 2023. Urban posted a photo of a moving truck to social media on April 11, 2023, stating in a social media post, “Early retirement present. A new home in Medford, OR.”

According to Jackson County property records, the Urban Family Trust, for which Urban is listed as a trustee, purchased a two-story, 2,154-square-foot home in East Medford for $610,000 on April 4, 2023.

When filling out a personal history questionnaire for the Oregon Medical Board during the licensing process, Urban was asked to disclose any prior disciplinary actions, including whether he had ever had any privileges “denied, reduced, restricted, suspended, revoked or terminated;” whether he had ever been asked to voluntarily resign or have privileges suspended; and whether he had ever been under investigation by a hospital, clinic, surgical center, or other medically related entity.

Urban answered “no,” according to documents obtained by the Times from the Oregon Medical Board.

Surgery center reports Urban

Four months after Writer’s death, in June 2023, InSight Surgery Center reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank that Urban had voluntarily surrendered his clinical privileges while under — or to avoid — investigation relating to “professional competence or conduct,” according to court records.

Eleven months later, in May 2024, the Oregon Medical Board — which had approved Urban’s license in April 2023 — issued a Notice of Proposed Discipline due to alleged violations of the Medical Practice Act (state law) “regarding fraud or misrepresentation in applying for or procuring a license to practice in this state and willful violation of any rule adopted by the board.”

A final ruling in January 2025 resulted in a $5,000 fine and a requirement at Urban’s own expense that he enter into an agreement with a licensed board-certified anesthesiologist who is pre-approved by the Oregon Medical Board’s medical director to serve as his mentor.

Urban is also required to discuss his anesthetic plan with his mentor prior to beginning the anesthetic for 30% of his cases for an 18-month period and is required to provide his case log to the Oregon Medical Board on request.

While Johnson continues to practice in Colorado — more than two years after Writer’s death — and is free of any disciplinary actions, the Colorado Medical Board filed a Non-Disciplinary Interim Cessation of Practice on Urban’s license in Colorado this year on March 21.

According to the agency’s license verification web page and documents obtained by the Times, Urban “denies any and all allegations of a violation of the Medical Practice,” but he voluntarily entered into the Interim Cessation of Practice agreement “to facilitate further evaluation of the issues related to Case Numbers 2023-3495, 2024-5022, and 2025-472.”

Urban’s Colorado license expired April 30, but Colorado Medical Board officials confirm a final order still has not been issued in reference to three case numbers assigned to Urban’s temporary license cessation.

“An expired license does not negate previous actions and the (interim cessation of practice) remains in place until a final resolution is reached,” Colorado Medical Board officials told the Times in a written statement.

Urban did not respond to numerous requests to be interviewed by the Times. The requests were made from July 25 through late Friday morning, through both medical offices listed on Urban’s Oregon state medical license — Cascade Surgery Center in Grants Pass and Southern Oregon Anesthesia in Medford.

Urban’s Colorado attorney, Carmen Decker, of Hershey Decker PLLC in Lone Tree, Colorado, in an email on Friday afternoon, offered a written statement. Decker noted that Urban was “very well-respected in his field and has been a member of many hospital committees and has been the medical director for multiple surgery centers” and that his relocation to Oregon was in order to be near family.

“Dr. Urban has been honored to care for thousands of patients over his more than 35-year career, including many of his surgical colleagues’ family and friends at their personal request,” the statement read. “Dr. Urban stands by his care and treatment of Mr. Writer and disagrees with the surgeon’s characterizations of the events of that day, which we understand were made in the context of a contentious lawsuit against the surgeon.

“Dr. Urban was not a party to the litigation. He is nonetheless extremely sympathetic towards Ms. Writer and her loss,” Decker wrote.

Cascade Surgery Center officials did not return numerous requests for comment. Representatives for Southern Oregon Anesthesia identified Urban as an independent contractor and declined comment.

Contacted by the Times, Providence Medford Medical Center said Urban does not have privileges there. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford said in a statement issued to the Times late Friday night that Urban also has no privileges at the hospital.

Writer, citing the court case against Johnson, said she never imagined Urban would be able to continue to practice medicine after being implicated by Johnson and numerous staff for causing her husband’s death.

“As soon as we found out about the music Bingo, and the alarms being turned off, I just figured that was it. I didn’t think he would be able to practice again, or at least not until an investigation was done,” she said.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years, and he’s been practicing this whole time. And now Oregon residents have been put at risk this whole time. They’ve known about this for at least a year, and they still allow him to practice.”