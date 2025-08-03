Today in History: Aug. 3, deadly Walmart shooting in El Paso

Today in History

Today is Sunday, Aug. 3, the 215th day of 2025. There are 150 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On August 3, 2019, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, resulting in the deaths of 23 people; after surrendering, the gunman told detectives he targeted “Mexicans” and had outlined the plot in a screed published online shortly before the attack.

Also on this date:

In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Palos, Spain, on his first voyage that took him to the present-day Americas.

In 1852, in America’s first intercollegiate sporting event, Harvard rowed past Yale to win the first Harvard-Yale Regatta.

In 1916, Irish-born British diplomat Roger Casement, a strong advocate of independence for Ireland, was hanged for treason.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he took the 100-meter sprint.

In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union.

In 1977, the Tandy Corporation introduced the TRS-80, one of the first widely-available home computers.

In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike, seeking pay and workplace improvements (two days later, President Ronald Reagan fired the 11,345 striking union members and barred them from federal employment).

In 2004, the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty opened to visitors for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.

In 2018, Las Vegas police said they were closing their investigation into the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting that left 58 people dead at a country music festival without a definitive answer for why Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from a hotel suite onto the concert crowd.

In 2021, New York’s state attorney general said an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he had sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees; the report brought increased pressure on Cuomo to resign, including pressure from President Joe Biden and other Democrats. (Cuomo resigned a week later.)

Today’s Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 100. Actor Martin Sheen is 85. Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 85. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 84. Film director John Landis is 75. Actor JoMarie Payton (TV: “Family Matters”) is 75. Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne is 74. Actor John C. McGinley is 66. Rock singer/guitarist James Hetfield (Metallica) is 62. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (TV: “Abbott Elementary”) is 62. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 55. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 48. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 46. Olympic swimming gold medalist Ryan Lochte is 41. Model Karlie Kloss is 33.