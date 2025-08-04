Bend’s Epic Aircraft earns new FAA certification

Epic Aircraft has earned a FAA certification for its E1000 AX, a single engine turbine model airplane, according to the Bend-based company.

The airplane made its debut in April at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida. The aircraft delivers a full fuel payload of 1,177 pounds and has maximum speed of 333 knots, according to the company. Carrying more fuel and flying faster than other single-engine turboprops, the E1000 AX can climb 4,000 feet per minute and has a maximum range of 1,560 nautical miles.

Epic Aircraft designs and manufacturers all-composite, single-engine turboprop aircraft out of its factory in Bend at the Bend Airport. The first generation E1000 earned FAA certification in 2019, the GX was certified in 2021 and now the AX this year, according to the privately held company.