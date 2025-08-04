Demola the Violinist comes to Bend’s Tower Theatre

Demola the Violinist has had a heck of a couple of years.

Born in Nigeria and now based in Texas, the songwriter and multi-instrumentalist blew up (in a good way) in 2024, growing his audience on Facebook to 1.9 million followers and Tik Tok to 1.7 million followers. His Instagram audience has grown from about 200,000 people to nearly 1 million people this year alone.

His most recent album, “One in a Million,” has been streamed more than 3 million times, and he performed alongside Jelly Roll for more than 74,000 people at the Houston Rodeo. He also has toured all over the country, and his latest run, the DFearless Tour, will bring him to Bend’s Tower Theatre on Sunday.

By now, you may be wondering about his actual music. Understandable! Demola is wildly skilled and adventurous violinist whose sound incorporates Afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop and pop, with a touch of country feel. A violin is just another name for a fiddle, after all.

If you’re a fan of artists who fuse the sound of classical music with pop vibes, hip-hop beats and global flavor, get thee to the Tower on Sunday night.

Demola the Violinist: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, $40-$60, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.