This could be a big week for the regional bus system, Cascades East Transit. It may get approval to start charging fares to ride the bus, as it used to do.

The “recommended” motion for its parent body, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, is that it authorize the bus system to start charging fare as early as Nov.1. It can’t do so immediately. It still has some work to do to get ready.

Taking a ride on Bend’s fixed-route system would cost $2 for a one-way trip under the proposal. The maximum charge per day would be $6. A monthly pass would be available for $60 or a yearly pass for $500.

A 50% discount will be offered to seniors, students, people whose household income is verified to be below 60% of state median income and others.

It is perfectly normal for a government bus system to charge for the service. What’s this going to do for ridership for a system that not many people use?

Maybe, when you pay for something, you value it more. It also is going to make it less likely that some people will take the bus. And here we thought the goal in Oregon was to get more people riding transit.