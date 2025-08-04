A powerful summer storm swept through Central Oregon on Sunday, pelting the area with hail, strong winds and rain and lightning, resulting in a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

Along with heavy rains, the storm brought hailstones nearly 1.5 inches in size, over 50 mph winds and 69 lightning strikes between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to Christel Bennese, meteorologist for the National Weather Service forecast office in Pendleton.

While the frequency of thunderstorms the county has experienced recently is not necessarily unusual, the amount of precipitation sets it apart from typical storms, said Ed Townsend, science and operations director at the National Weather Service in Pendleton. The criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning includes hailstones 1 inch or larger and wind gusts 50 mph or stronger.

“We don’t get a lot of severe thunderstorm warnings,” Townsend said. “In this event, we had about four. Two were in Deschutes County and two were in Grant County.”

The Franklin Underpass, located near downtown Bend, was closed due to flooding Sunday afternoon for almost two hours opening back up around 5:00 p.m.

David Abbas, director of the city’s Transportation and Mobility Department said the flooding was likely caused by hailstones knocking down pinecones and leaves, causing storm drains to clog.

Weekend storms also caused over 11,000 households losing power in Deschutes County and resulted in several small wildfires around Central Oregon.

Nearly 39 new wildfires began in the area since Friday due to lightning strikes, resulting in a total of 9 acres being affected. The majority of the fires were contained to about a tenth of an acre, with the largest being the Stevens Fire located north of Sisters at 7.6 acres, according to Ludie Bond, public information officer for Central Oregon Fire Management Service.

When lightning strikes, smoke and signs of fire may not start for a day or two after the initial strike, Bond said. Instead of waiting for smoke, firefighters utilize a lightning strike map and fly over areas lightning has struck with infrared cameras that can locate heat signatures and identify potential fire starts.

Bennese said continued rainfall and wet conditions prior to the storm has also contributed to containing the fires.

“The wetting rains, along with the rains prior to these storms definitely helped to diminish the chances of those fires going anywhere,” Bennese said.

The National Weather Service reported that another round of thunderstorms was possible Monday evening, mainly east of Deschutes County.

“Those thunderstorms are expected to be more towards Grant County, Union County and through Wallowa, but with this kind of system, we can’t rule out the potential of a rogue thunderstorm,” Bennese said. “One might pop up in Deschutes County or Crook County, but the majority are going to be east right now.”

In the coming days, west Deschutes County may see some showers and light thunderstorms, but beginning on Thursday, drier weather patterns are expected throughout the area, Bennese said.