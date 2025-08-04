Police arrest man in Bend gas station stabbing

A California man was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing that took place at an ARCO gas station in south Bend on July 25.

Kirk Raymond Reed, 36, has had a warrant out for his arrest since he was indicted on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Thursday. Court documents identify the man Reed allegedly stabbed in the arm with a knife as Nikkolas Lee Isaac Chris Cross, 33.

The Sunriver Police Department apprehended Reed, who is from Apple Valley, California, after Bend Police identified one of his cars driving south on U.S. Highway 97. Reed was taken into custody without incident and arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Reed allegedly fled the scene of the stabbing before police arrived. Witnesses and officers provided medical care to the victim before he was transported to St. Charles Bend in stable condition, police said.