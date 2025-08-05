CASA of Central Oregon seeks volunteers

More than 90 children in Central Oregon are waiting for a Court Appointed Special Advocate to represent them in court and the community, a record number for the region, according to CASA of Central Oregon.

To meet the demand, CASA is recruiting volunteers for two fall training sessions: one in Prineville, held Tuesdays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, and another in Bend, on Thursdays from Sept. 11 to Oct. 30. Training runs about 40 hours over eight weeks, covering child welfare, trauma, cultural competency and court reporting.

No legal experience is required, and volunteers are matched with a child or sibling group after completing training and being sworn in by a judge.

For more information or to apply, visit casaofcentraloregon.org/volunteer.