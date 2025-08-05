Oregon governor declares drought emergencies for three more counties

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared drought emergencies for Douglas County in Southern Oregon and Morrow and Union counties in northeast Oregon on Aug. 1.

In paperwork requesting the state declarations, the counties cited economic losses to farms and ranches among other impacts.

Five Oregon counties now have a state drought declaration.

Emergencies were previously declared on July 10 for Lincoln County on the Oregon Coast and Baker County in northeast Oregon.

The governor’s declarations unlock a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users.

As of the afternoon of Aug. 4, no other Oregon counties had requested a drought declaration from the state, according to the Oregon Water Resources Department’s drought declaration status map.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, less than 1% of the land in Wallowa County, was in extreme drought as of July 29.

Nearly 31%, mainly in northwest and northeast Oregon, was in severe drought — up from roughly 22% the week prior. That category included all of Union County.

About 29% of Oregon was experiencing moderate drought and the rest of the state, nearly 40% of its land, was abnormally dry.