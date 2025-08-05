Oregon Heritage Commission offers grants for cultural projects

The Oregon Heritage Commission is accepting applications for grants that support the preservation and interpretation of the state’s cultural heritage. Awards range from $3,000 to $20,000 and may fund projects such as oral histories, exhibits, collections preservation, traditional arts and public history programs.

Priority will go to projects that protect threatened resources or those of statewide importance. The deadline to apply is Oct. 2.

A free online workshop explaining the application process will be held Aug. 19. A recording will be available for two weeks afterward for registered participants. The workshop is required for applicants.

“We hope to see projects from a variety of organizations that engage Oregonians with heritage resources and encourage the sharing of diverse perspectives of Oregon’s story,” said Katie Henry, the commission’s coordinator.

For details, visit www.oregonheritage.org.