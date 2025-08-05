USDA report details sweet production for Northwest cherry crop

U.S. sweet cherry production from the four states tracked by the USDA is expected to rise 4% this season, as increases in Washington and Oregon should more than offset decreases in California and Michigan.

Washington’s harvest is forecast to surge 29% to 260,000 tons, accounting for roughly 68% of the national crop of 383,000 tons.

That would be the most production for the state in eight years, according to the latest USDA Economic Research Service’s Fruit and Tree Nuts Outlook, released July 24.

Oregon’s sweet cherry harvest is predicted to climb 4% this season, while California’s crop is expected to plummet 38%, and Michigan’s production is anticipated to drop 31%.

Washington orchards experienced favorable bloom and early summer growing conditions this season.

Weekly shipment volumes and price data through early July also indicate a steadier supply and demand situation this year compared to the compressed harvest window from two seasons ago.

There also was minimal overlap with California’s crop.

Domestic shipment volumes of Washington sweet cherries were 17% higher through mid-July than the previous year.

Washington sweet cherry exports also were up to top destinations Canada, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan through mid-July, but China shipments lagged.

In California, the San Joaquin County, which produces about 80% of the state’s sweet cherries, reportedly experienced spring heat and excessive rains that contributed to poor yields and crop loss.

In May, the San Joaquin Agricultural Commissioner requested a disaster declaration for cherry growers.

The short California crop meant U.S. sweet cherry exports were down 60% by volume and 45% by value from April through May compared to 2024.

About 30% of U.S. fresh market sweet cherry production was exported in the past two seasons.

Lower blueberry shipments

U.S. blueberry production reached a record high of about 880 million pounds in 2024, up 21% over 2023.

This year, domestic blueberry shipments were lower through mid-July than the previous season.

Washington and Oregon fit into that trend, though industry reports indicated excellent quality to start off the season.

Good weather conditions aided spring pollination in the Pacific Northwest.

Shipments from Georgia and Florida also were lower as weather events negatively impacted harvest in the Southeast.

Lower strawberry shipments

Strawberry utilized production in the U.S. hit a record 3.22 billion pounds in 2024, up 12% from the previous year.

Domestic shipments were lower through mid-July this year than in 2024, but higher than 2023.

While early season shipments from Florida were up, shipments from Central and Southern California declined.