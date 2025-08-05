Workplace safety conference set for Sept. 15-16 in Bend

Employers and workers from across the region will in Bend gather next month for the Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference, a two-day event focused on workplace safety.

The conference will be Sept. 15-16 at the Riverhouse Lodge in Bend. Sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from heat illness prevention and noise hazard mitigation to fall protection training, respiratory programs and strategies for reducing workplace injuries.

The event also includes an emergency services and first responder track, with sessions including lithium-ion battery safety and firefighter mental health.

International speaker and “American Ninja Warrior” finalist Hoan Do will deliver the Sept. 16 keynote address.

The conference, organized by Oregon OSHA and the Central Oregon Safety & Health Association, will also feature networking opportunities, product exhibits and training designed to help organizations improve safety performance.

Registration is $240 for two days or $120 for one day. More details and registration are available at safetyseries.cventevents.com/central25.