Cascades Theatrical Co. stages ‘Grease,’ set to open Friday Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Is there anyone who doesn’t know — or love — “Grease,” the jubilant coming-of-age story of hormonal, lovestruck teens on the precipice of graduation and adulthood?

With its jukebox-ready mix of bawdy rock songs and earnest ballads, “Grease” (book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey) first opened in Chicago, where the stage version is set, and moved east, going on to a highly successful eight-year run from 1972 to ‘80 on Broadway, followed by two revivals.

Of course, the stage show also spawned a popular film version in 1978, with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John starring as Danny and Sandy, the love interests at the heart of the musical, which included new songs such as “You’re the One that I Want” and the epic, eponymous title tune sung by Frankie Valli, and became a bestselling soundtrack recording.

All-ages appeal

Given its longstanding popularity and the fact that the show is about high school seniors, “Grease” has been a staple of the high school musical theater repertoire for many years. Rachel Robinson, director of Cascades Theatrical Company’s production of “Grease” opening Friday, directed a high school presentation of “Grease” about six years ago.

“That was a blast,” said Robinson, who notes that “Grease” has a unique appeal that spans all kinds of age groups.

“I think it still appeals to young audiences, but then it’s kind of classic, so it’s going to appeal to their parents, their grandparents,” Robinson said. “I’m really hoping to see a multigenerational audience come out to see the show, and appeal to a new generation of ‘Grease’ lovers.”

Danny and Sandy

Adeline Whitener, who plays Sandy, graduated from Ithaca College in New York in May 2024, and “Grease” is her first return to the stage since she was in high school, showing no signs of rust when she auditioned for director Robinson.

“This is her first foray back into theater in four or five years, so I was really impressed,” Robinson said. “At auditions, she was the clear choice for the role. Let’s put it that way.”

Likewise Shua Davis, who stars as Danny.

“He was recommended to me by someone I trust,” Robinson said. “He, much like (Whitener), had not been in a show in a while, but both of them are absolutely lovely, wonderful people and actors. They’ve been so wonderful to work with and excited to jump in and try things and they’ve developed a really lovely rapport, which is great especially because they were two people who didn’t know each other at all stepping into these roles.

“They’ve done so well working together, getting to know each other and creating great fun characters in a great story,” she said. “I hope they both continue to do theater in town for the foreseeable future, because they’ve both just absolutely lovely.”

Car trouble?

The two are part of an ensemble of 20, which means a lot of bodies on the relatively small CTC stage.

“It’s definitely a big show for CTC. I mean, ‘Grease’ is a big show for anywhere,” Robinson said, laughing. “There’s a car involved, which has been a unique challenge as far as figuring out how to do that.”

As those who’ve taken in “Grease” in some form or another already know, cars and racing figure heavily into its plot, and the set by Clyde Williams includes a car worked into the set – bringing CTC’s home, a former auto garage many decades ago, full circle, in a way.

“He built this whole car and it’s looking really cool,” she said. “It’s small and it fits in the space we need it to fit in, so that was a really amazing feat.”

“It looks really good. The set turned out really well and has actually given us plenty of space,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t feel crowded … you have to have a big cast to do a big musical like ‘Grease,’ and we’re doing it with about as small a cast as you can get away with.”

Different from film

Whitener, who plays Sandy, said she was familiar with “Grease” only from the film version, and noted some key differences.

The setup is recognizable, but there are differences from the film.

“When I got the part, I was like, ‘Oh crap, I’m going to have to do an Australian accent,’ but thankfully I don’t actually have to,” she said, laughing. Sandy is still the wholesome new girl in school, but she is not from Down Under.

“They meet at the beach; she just moved here because her dad got transferred here,” Whitener said. “She was originally going to go do a different school but then ended up at (Danny’s) school. He had lied to her about going to a prestigious all-boys academy.”

Forget the T-Birds. In their place on the stage are the Burger Palace Boys. Present are some songs that were written specifically for the film version of “Grease.” They happen to be two of Whitener’s favorites in the show: “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One that I Want.”

Another of her favorite things about the production are the era-appropriate costumes by Cyndy Vernarecci.

“The costumes are great,” Whitener said. “I think that’s probably the part I’m most excited for. I think the costumer has done a really fantastic job. So I would just say, come and see the show. It’s going to be so fun. It’s a small space, so get your tickets now.”

Whitener’s family could give the Burger Palace Boys a run for their money: They’ll be driving out from her home state of New York to see the closing matinee on May 27.

“They’re gonna pedal to the metal trying to get here in time,” Whitener said. “So they can’t stop and sightsee like they wanted to.”

For tickets and more information, visit cascadestheatrical.org.

If You Go

What: “Grease”

When: Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, with additional performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through May 25

Where: Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Cost: $55, $51 for students and seniors

Contact: cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803