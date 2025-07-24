Latest Opinion

Editorial: Oregon’s gas tax is out of gas

When Gov. Tina Kotek spoke with the reporters Wednesday morning, it sounded like the Oregon government may start…

Editorial cartoon for July 25

Guest column: When hyperbole becomes hypocrisy

“Love thy neighbor as thyself.” That wasn’t a suggestion. It wasn’t conditional — based on citizenship, health, or…

Commentary: The Supreme Court owes you an explanation

“Because I said so” never is persuasive or satisfying. And it certainly should not be regarded as acceptable…

Editorial: Enforcing new lottery law worth the challenge

Lottery winners in Oregon will soon be able to remain anonymous, which lottery winners may appreciate very much.…

Editorial: State must invest in bike safety, if it wants people to ride

Maybe Bend cyclists should simply stay at home and not bike. We are, at least, halfway serious. When…

Commentary: Old-school manufacturing is gone and is not coming back

The president is fixated on bringing manufacturing back to the United States. The idea to “save manufacturing” makes…

Commentary: Found! A US government service that really works

In these days when it seems like the current administration couldn’t organize a utensil drawer, what with a…

Editorial cartoon for July 24

Commentary: Here’s why Jeffrey Epstein’s tangled web is conspiratorial catnip

These are salad days for the likes of Joseph Uscinski, who spends his time peering down rabbit holes…

