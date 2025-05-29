Latest Business

Oregon

Oregon sees a rise in eviction filings, but rent assistance programs are working

Eviction prevention programs less expensive than re-housing efforts, experts say Oregon saw a record number of eviction filings ...

Business

Column: How to outsmart today’s text scams

If you received a text message saying your savings account has been locked, would you click the included ...

Oregon

Meet the men who cleaned 240,000 pounds of trash off Oregon’s highways

ODOT contracts with Interstate Business Solutions, a company dedicated to cleaning state highways, hiring individuals with employment barriers ...

Business

Bend hires Katy Brooks to lead Bend economic development office

The city of Bend has a new economic development director: Katy Brooks, the Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO ...

Business

Progress for revamped Portland International Airport? The sky’s the limit

The years-long project to revamp the Portland International Airport reached another milestone, the week of May 19, when ...

Business

Culture and art receives boost from Visit Bend

Visit Bend is awarding $300,000 in grants to 20 organizations to enhance Bend’s art and cultural scene, according ...

Bend

Elmer’s restaurant returning to Bend in the former Shari’s site

Pacific Northwest restaurant chain Elmer’s will return to Central Oregon late this summer or early fall in the ...

Business

Oregon Business & Industry looking for the coolest things made in Oregon

The Oregon Business & Industry association is on the lookout for contestants in its Coolest Things Made in ...

Business

Bend still the No. 1 destination to drive to

For the sixth year in a row,  Bend is the No. 1 destination for Oregon travelers who come ...

Business

Rite Aid to close a dozen Oregon locations

Pharmacy giant Rite Aid, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, says a dozen of its Oregon ...

