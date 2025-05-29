Oregon Oregon sees a rise in eviction filings, but rent assistance programs are working Eviction prevention programs less expensive than re-housing efforts, experts say Oregon saw a record number of eviction filings ...

Business Column: How to outsmart today’s text scams If you received a text message saying your savings account has been locked, would you click the included ...

Oregon Meet the men who cleaned 240,000 pounds of trash off Oregon’s highways ODOT contracts with Interstate Business Solutions, a company dedicated to cleaning state highways, hiring individuals with employment barriers ...

Business Bend hires Katy Brooks to lead Bend economic development office The city of Bend has a new economic development director: Katy Brooks, the Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO ...

Business Progress for revamped Portland International Airport? The sky’s the limit The years-long project to revamp the Portland International Airport reached another milestone, the week of May 19, when ...

Business Culture and art receives boost from Visit Bend Visit Bend is awarding $300,000 in grants to 20 organizations to enhance Bend’s art and cultural scene, according ...

Bend Elmer’s restaurant returning to Bend in the former Shari’s site Pacific Northwest restaurant chain Elmer’s will return to Central Oregon late this summer or early fall in the ...

Business Oregon Business & Industry looking for the coolest things made in Oregon The Oregon Business & Industry association is on the lookout for contestants in its Coolest Things Made in ...

Business Bend still the No. 1 destination to drive to For the sixth year in a row, Bend is the No. 1 destination for Oregon travelers who come ...