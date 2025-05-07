Editorial: Gaps in medical care will grow without action Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Dr. Rob Ross of St. Charles Health System has worked for years to develop medical residency programs in this community and is retiring soon.

Ross briefly shared some of his thoughts and concerns about the future of health care in Central Oregon on Tuesday with the Deschutes County Public Health Advisory Board, of which he is a member. Estimates vary, but there is predicted to be a shortage of doctors in the tens of thousands across the country by 2030.

“If people think it is going to be easy to get doctors to move to Bend just because we have great skiing and all the other things people move here for they are sorely mistaken,” he said. “There are lots of other places like this. One way this community could really define itself is being a big research and education center, because it is a hugely growing community and the opportunity is gigantic here. We can’t wait for the federal government to make a decision, because they are never going to make one.”

“Medicine to me has never been about the balance sheets,” he continued. “You do need to pay attention to that obviously, but it’s about what you need to service your population and deliver high quality health care.”

There will always be quality medical care available in Central Oregon. The gaps, though, are going to become worse if there are not sufficient medical providers to offer it.