Shooting at Bend apartments leaves 20-year-old with serious injuries Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A shooting at a southwest Bend apartment complex Tuesday night left a 20-year-old Bend man with serious injuries and the alleged perpetrator in jail.

The unidentified victim was transported to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries after the shooting at the Stillwater Crossing Apartments on SW Atwood Drive.

The incident took place at approximately 9 p.m., triggering a large police presence in the area.

When Bend Police officers arrived, they learned the victim — whom police did not identify on Wednesday — had been driven from the scene by an acquaintance to seek emergency medical attention. Officers were able to locate the victim along the Bend Parkway and render emergency aid before transporting him to St. Charles Bend.

Early Wednesday morning police arrested 21-year-old Iziah Nicholas Coleman, of Bend, in connection with the shooting. He was apprehended without incident at a Motel 6 on NE Third Street, where officers say he checked in shortly after the incident.

Coleman was transported to the Deschutes County jail and is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In January, Coleman was convicted of assaulting a public safety officer and served 90 days in the Deschutes County jail.

There is still a police presence at Stillwater Crossing Apartments while authorities continue to investigate the scene.