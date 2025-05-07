What restaurant should open in Redmond? Here’s what you told us. Published 10:30 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Last month, we asked readers what restaurant they would like to see open in Redmond.

The question was inspired by Bill Petit, a reader and Redmond resident, who suggested a foodie poll on Redmond (or Terrebonne or Prineville), following the publication of two polls exclusively focused on Bend.

Submissions ranged from cuisines to chain restaurants to a second location of independent Central Oregon eateries. Although we didn’t receive the influx of responses as with the first two foodie polls, the takeaway from the responses was clear.

The top answer was that Redmond needs an Italian restaurant, followed by requests for “anything but Mexican cuisine.” Other popular responses included Thai, Vietnamese, Greek, Ethiopian, Korean and fine dining.

Readers weigh in

Below are some of our favorite responses from readers of the cuisines that would bolster Redmond’s culinary landscape; restaurateurs take note.

“The openings of Terra Kitchen and Feast Food Co. were great steps forward in bringing high-quality food to Redmond. More Mexican is the last thing we need. I would love to see a fresh seafood restaurant, or Italian restaurant that is not like Olive Garden.” — Jan Even

“Mexican and burgers are very well represented, so no more of those. Thai, Korean, or Vietnamese would be greatly appreciated!” — Emma Clarke

“Soul food. ROUX (food cart) is awesome, but we need more like Zydeco and Screen Door in Portland.” — @aaronjarvi (Instagram)

“Italian, Thai, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Cajun, Cuban, Irish, English, fine dining.

Like previously mentioned, we have plenty of American/bar food, pizzerias and Mexican joints. We need some diversity here.” — Garret Beauchemin

“Schoolhouse (Produce) has the best sandwiches in Central Oregon, hands down (get a turkey and pepper jack). Lydia at Beyond the Vine is taking the Redmond wine scene to the next level!!! Grace & Hammer, Carnaval (Mexican Grill) and Feast (Food Co.) are our three go-to restaurants in Redmond, but I wish we had more nice, young and cool places here that weren’t so… western?! I think Redmond is getting younger and cooler and less country. Though we still have plenty of residents who love that vibe, I think there is room for other options to grow. I would love more healthy options like a second Spork location or a Jackson’s Corner.” — Audra Massey

Others called for favored chain restaurants, with mentions of In-N-Out Burger, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cafe Yumm, Chili’s, Cheba Hut, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s and Jersey Mike’s.

Thanks to all who shared their thoughts via email and social media for our third foodie poll. If you’ve got something on your mind about Central Oregon’s food scene, let me know at janay.wright@bendbulletin.com.

