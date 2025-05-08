Bend man a suspect in murder of unidentified victim Published 9:47 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder after authorities discovered an unidentified man dead on NE Emerson Avenue in Bend.

Bend Police say attempts to identify the victim are ongoing, but they described him as middle-aged and white.

Police responded to the 100 block of NE Emerson Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday after the report of a deceased person in the area, according to a release from Bend Police Department. The discovered the unidentified man suffered a “fatal injury.”

While the scene was being investigated, officers responded to a separate trespassing call on NE Irving Avenue, where they apprehended 27-year-old Phillip Matthew Howard Evans. After further investigation, police transported Evans to the Deschutes County jail, where he is being held as a suspect in the unidentified man’s death.

In the past two years, Evans has been convicted for theft, assault and criminal mischief.

Detectives are in the process of serving search warrants and an autopsy has been ordered for the unidentified victim.