Bend’s single-family home prices soar to record $832,000 in April

Published 11:45 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

A pair of homes are for sale in a Bend neighborhood.

For the first time ever, Bend’s single-family home median sales price jumped more than $100,000 in April to $832,000, according to a monthly housing report.

The median sales price is affected by the percentage of homes sold for more than $1 million. In April, more than a  third of the single-family home sales in Bend were more than $1 million, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond monthly housing report. 

“There was more market activity in April, which is consistent with the past seasonal market cycle, ” said Donnie Montagner, owner of Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond.  “Residential properties in Bend sold at a premium when compared to residential properties in Redmond, and Redmond is reflective of a market with far fewer homes selling over a million”

When more homes sell at higher prices, it  drives up the median sales price, Montagner said. 

Only two times since July 2023 has the median sales price of a single-family home in Bend hit $800,000 or above, and at those times, 35% of the homes sold were for more than $1 million. 

 

At the same time, the number of days a home is on the market dropped to 23 days in April, compared  to 32 days in March. Still, that is much higher than what it was at the same time a year ago when it was 10 days, according to the housing report. 

There is a four-month supply of homes for sale in Bend, according to the housing report. 

Redmond also experienced a price bump to $540,000 in April, which is about the same as it was the year before, according to the report. In March the median sales price of a single-family home was $523,000.

The number of days it takes to sell a home in Redmond dropped to 24 days last month  from 34 in March, according to the report. The amount of homes on the market held steady at a two-month supply, which it has been at since November, according to the report. 

In Sisters, the median sales price of a single-family home was $771,000 in April, compared to $734,000 in March, according to the report. The amount of inventory remained at four months, the same as it was in March. 

In Sunriver the median sales price of a single-family home in April was $810,000, down from March’s median sales price of $810,000, according to the report.  The inventory level remained at four months in Sunriver, according to the report.

In La Pine the median sales price of a single-family home in April was $452,000, up $32,000 from March, according to the report. There is a five-month supply of homes on the market currently, the same as it was in March.

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

