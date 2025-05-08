Explore calendar May 10-16: Metolius River Preserve Hike Published 1:33 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Saturday 5/10

Birding for Breakfast: The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory birds. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining staff and volunteers to explore our grounds looking for warblers, raptors and other birds; 7-9 a.m.; $25, members receive 20% discount, must RSVP; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Happy Girls Bend: Race an all-women’s half marathon, 10K or 5K on a mix of trails, groomed paths and paved surfaces; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $80 price varies by distance, kids run $10; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; runsignup.com or 541-241-6594.

Mama + Baby Birds: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

World Migratory Bird Day Celebration: A morning of naturalist-led birding with volunteers and bird experts, learn to identify bird species and about the on-site restoration efforts that support healthy ecosystems; 8-10 a.m.; free; Lake Creek Lodge, 13375 SW Forest Service Road, Camp Sherman; tockify.com.

Sunday 5/11

Community Run with Wander Run Club: Run with others every Sunday morning, all paces, all bodies; 8-10 a.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; instagram.com/wander_run_club or 541-389-7275.

Tuesday 5/13

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/14

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Miller’s Landing, 55 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Oregon Hunters Association Monthly Meeting: Guest speaker Holly Higgins will talk bighorn sheep conservation efforts and upcoming youth bird hunts, meals available; 5 p.m.; Bend VFW Hall, 1503 NE Fourth St., Bend; oregonhunters.org.

Thursday 5/15

Bird Hike: Join Aaron Jenkins for a spring bird walk at Willow Springs Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Willow Springs Preserve, near Military Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Storm the Stairs: A challenging two-mile run and walk, which starts at the Mazama track and navigates 465 stairs up, down and across the hilly slopes of the Bend campus, including through buildings; 5:30 p.m.; $15; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.

Edible and Medicinal Plants of Central Oregon: Central Oregon Mushroom Club hosts “Edible and Medicinal Plants of Central Oregon” with Sarah Olson; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonmushroomclub.com or 541-382-5542.

Friday 5/16

Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join David Miller for a spring hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius River Preserve, near Camp Sherman, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.