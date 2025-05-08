Heading outside: Tamolitch Falls along the McKenzie River Trail makes for a great springtime destination Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Soak up the sun and warm weather Saturday, as it may be the last for at least a week. Overcast, 50-degree days could take us into the second half of May.

My forecast predicts a high of 73 degrees on Saturday. Then come chances of rain Sunday and Monday and highs topping out in the 50s. No sign of 60-degree weather on the 10-day forecast after Saturday.

Like in Bend, forecasts predict springlike temperatures in the mountains through Saturday, before a cold front moves in Sunday that could last well into next week and possibly bring some snow.

Below is a more detailed ski report and some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Mix of spring skiing, possible snow this weekend

Mt. Bachelor

After a few spring days on the mountain Friday and Saturday, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees, Mt. Bachelor ski area could get some snow Sunday and into next week, according to the mid-mountain forecast. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s Sunday, with highs in the mid-30s at the bottom of the lifts.

Bachelor got no new snow again this week, according to its mountain report. The mountain’s base depth was 89 inches Thursday, and its recorded snowfall for the season remains 439 inches.

Ski area lifts are running until 1:30 p.m. each day for the remainder of the season. Memorial Day, May 26, is the last day of the season.

Willamette Pass Resort

Willamette Pass closed for the season last weekend, May 3-4 — a little earlier than expected.

The resort announced two weeks ago that it was extending its season through May 11, weather permitting, of course. The May bonus weekend still made it the resort’s longest season in history.

As of its last snow report Monday, the mountain’s base depth was 22 inches. The resort recorded a total of 272 inches of snow this season.

Find trout in Deschutes near Old Mill, Tumalo State Park

Anglers have reported good fishing for brown trout on the Deschutes River upstream of the Old Mill District in Bend and around Tumalo State Park, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website.

The middle Deschutes, between Lake Billy Chinook and Benham Falls, is open to fishing year-round. Nymphing has been the most effective method at these fishing spots on the south and north end of Bend.

Check out the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports.

Get out to Tamolitch Falls along McKenzie River Trail

Experience the glowing blues of Tamolitch Falls, also known as Blue Pool. From the trailhead, it’s a 2-mile hike to the falls viewpoint. The water’s otherworldly hues are the result of a natural dam. Lava flowing from Belknap Crater 1,600 years ago buried a 3-mile stretch of the McKenzie River, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The river disappears at Carmen Reservoir and resurfaces at Tamolitch Falls, where it seeps up to the surface through porous lava.

It can also be enjoyed from the 3-mile Waterfalls Loop Trail, with views of Sahalie and Koosah waterfalls, and Clear Lake Trail at the McKenzie River headwaters.

Mountain bike season has begun on the McKenzie River Trail too. The 26-mile trail is often ridden east to west as a shuttle, making for a slightly downhill ride. With a technical upper section and multiple photo opportunities along the way, most riders could take four to five hours to complete the point-to-point ride.

The first 10 or so miles are considered a “black-diamond” technical trail, with lots of pumice and lava. From there, the trail becomes an intermediate route with flowy twists and turns to the bottom. Riders not comfortable with rock gardens can start the ride at a number of mid-way points. The Trail Bridge Reservoir at Tamolitch Pool trailhead is probably the most popular.

The trail starts just west of Santiam Junction, the junction of Highway 20 and 126, about an hour drive from Bend. Beware of possible snow and mud higher up.

For a full list of conditions updated regularly, visit bendbulletin.com/explore/conditions.

