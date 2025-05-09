Archaeology roadshow at the Deschutes Historical Museum June 7 Published 10:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The Deschutes Historical Museum will host Portland State University’s Archaeology Roadshow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7. The theme is ‘The Archaeology of Art and Craft.’

The event will include presentations and activities hosted by archaeologists and community members with local and traditional knowledge from universities, federal and state agencies, tribes, archaeology companies and nonprofit organizations.

A panel of experts in geology and archaeology will be on hand to identify objects visitors bring in. Stone, bone, woven, plant and historical material is welcome. Please do not bring in live plants or animals. Appraisals won’t be given.

The archaeology roadshow is a joint effort between Portland State University and the Deschutes Historical Museum and is funded by a Deschutes Cultural Coalition grant. It is hosted by the museum and the Archaeology Society of Central Oregon. More information can be found at archaeologyroadshow.org.