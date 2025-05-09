Deschutes County sets opening dates for mountain roads Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Deschutes County Road Department has announced opening dates for mountain roads that lead to some of the most popular recreation sites in Central Oregon.

The Cascade Lakes Highway is planned to be open at 8 a.m. on May 22. The opening of the gates, located just past Mt. Bachelor ski area, provides access to Elk Lake, Sparks Lake, Devils Lake and numerous trailheads in the Central Cascades.

The Paulina Lake Road east of Ten Mile Sno-Park is scheduled to be open at 8 a.m. on May 14. The road provides access to Paulina Lake and East Lake.

Officials advise drivers to watch for icy spots and be aware that significant roadside snow still exists in higher elevations. Access to side roads, parking areas and other amenities may be restricted.