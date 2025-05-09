Deschutes County sets opening dates for mountain roads

Published 3:49 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Michael Kohn

In this May 2016 photo, two Deschutes County Road Department employees open the gates to the Cascade Lakes Highway near Mount Bachelor. 

The Deschutes County Road Department has announced opening dates for mountain roads that lead to some of the most popular recreation sites in Central Oregon.

The Cascade Lakes Highway is planned to be open at 8 a.m. on May 22. The opening of the gates, located just past Mt. Bachelor ski area, provides access to Elk Lake, Sparks Lake, Devils Lake and numerous trailheads in the Central Cascades.

The Paulina Lake Road east of Ten Mile Sno-Park is scheduled to be open at 8 a.m. on May 14. The road provides access to Paulina Lake and East Lake.

Officials advise drivers to watch for icy spots and be aware that significant roadside snow still exists in higher elevations. Access to side roads, parking areas and other amenities may be restricted.

About Michael Kohn

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

He can be reached at: 541-617-7818, michael.kohn@bendbulletin.com

email author More by Michael

More Environment

Timed reservation tickets open for Lava River Cave

How are Central Oregon businesses navigating Trump’s trade war?

Seasonal gate reopening dates unclear in some areas of the Deschutes National Forest

Dock replacement at Crane Prairie planned this week

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace