Guest Column: Redmond Republicans, we need your votes Published 7:31 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Our primary election is May 20th and every vote will count. The statistics show that fewer people vote in a primary than a general election. Why citizens choose not to vote in every election, I do not understand.

The only way you can make a difference is to vote. Our local elections are just as important as our general election. Whoever is elected will eventually affect your way of life. Central Oregon used to be conservative, but slowly the newcomers who are moving in are undermining our conservative values. Important elections on May 20th in Redmond are the Redmond School Board and the Redmond Area Park and Recreation Board. Many positions are running unopposed or just one candidate for that position. If you don’t think that person is fulfilling the mission of the position, consider running for that position in the next election.

Redmond School District

Eric Lea, position 1: He was appointed interim School Board Director in 2022 and elected to the position in 2023. He has focused on policies that improve student outcomes, ensures responsible budgeting, and increases transparency. He now needs your vote again, as he will continue serving with passion and focus on the fundamentals in public education, ensuring that all students are equipped with the skills necessary for success. Please check out his website: www.ericlea2025.org

Joelle Beget, position 3: Joelle has called Redmond her home since 2016. Joelle spent 51/2 years teaching elementary school. As a board member, she will advocate for transparency in all levels of our educational system, ensuring that parents, teachers and students are heard. She will work to support parental involvement, welcome community engagement and advocate for programs and curriculum that keep students engaged and on the path to success. Please check out her website: www.joellelbeget.com

Michael Summers, board chair: He is running unopposed. Michael has risen to the challenges of the pandemic and rising social issues. Michael is committed to transparency, accountability and collaboration, as he works with staff, parents and local stakeholders. Our public schools have to follow state guidelines. The Redmond School works diligently to write procedures re: the state guidelines that are inclusive for all students. If you have issues with the guidelines, take them to the state. Your vote will count as to the future of our school district.

Redmond Area Park and Recreation District

David Cosper, position 1: David is a firm believer that we have taxed our tax supporting constituents enough. It is time to find alternative funding, such as state and federal grants, other grants and sponsorships for programs. David as a board member, along with the staff, will find alternative funding sources and will use these funds to leverage additional fiscal opportunities through grant opportunities, proper resource management and private/public partnerships when new expenses are required. David has 40 years of experience in designing, constructing, operating and maintaining public works, park and recreation facilities which will be of great service to the park board, its staff and tax paying constituents as we travel down the new road as a self supporting agency. A vote for David brings a new perspective to the board.

Mercedes Cook-Bostick, position 2. She is running unopposed.

Kevin Scoggin, position 3: Kevin is running unopposed. Kevin has served on the board since 2021. Kevin has a passion for serving the community. Kevin is looking forward to developing community services at the new Cascade Aquatic and Recreation Center within a fiscal sound budget.

Republicans, many of you did not show up for our local election in November. Nonaffiliated voters, we need your vote. Please start to make a difference in our community and vote.

Judy Dow lives in Redmond.