National association honors Pilot Butte Middle teacher

Published 4:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Pilot Butte Middle School in Bend. A student brought a handgun to school Oct. 21 and had a list of intended targets. 

The National Association of School Resource Officers has announced that it will present its National Award of Valor to Katie Tiktin, a teacher at Pilot Butte Middle School who helped defuse a handgun incident at the school in October. The award will be presented at the association’s conference in July in Texas.

The award recognizes people for acts of courage and valor beyond what would normally be expected. When the student came to school with a loaded handgun, he sought out Tiktin, who had developed a rapport with him over the previous year. After the student showed her the gun, she escorted him away from other students and staff and called for a school resource officer. The officer disarmed and apprehended the student without incident.

