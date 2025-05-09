OSU-Cascades hosts metabolic health researcher for Science Pub May 13

Published 4:24 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Oregon State University-Cascades campus in January 2021.

Metabolic health and healthy aging will be the topic of the Science Pub 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 in Edward J. Ray Hall.

Sean Newsom is an associate professor and integrative metabolic physiologist in Oregon State University’s College of Health. He will explore how weight gain and low physical activity have become common issues despite knowledge of the positives of an active lifestyle. He will also talk about how his research team works to identify new and effective ways to improve human health.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation to begin at 6 p.m. Registration is required and on-campus parking is free. The event is $22, which includes a light dinner. The no-host bar will offer beer, wine and soft drinks.

To register, visit osucascades.edu/science-pubs. Space is limited to 120 attendees.

