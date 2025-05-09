OSU-Cascades to host Indigenous author May 19

Published 4:28 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend.

Oregon State University-Cascades will host Nez Perce author Beth Piatote for a conversation about stories and language at 5:30 p.m. May 19 in Edward J. Ray Hall.

Piatote, a professor of English and comparative literature at the University of California, Berkeley, will read from her recent work. She will also join a panel discussion with Patrizia Zanella, a visiting faculty member, and Jennifer Reimer, an assistant professor, both in the OSU-Cascades American studies program. The discussion will focus on Indigenous language revitalization, ancient Greek literature, contemporary Indigenous poetry, place-based writing and the role of Indigenous voices in literature and academia.

Piatote is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Hors d’oeurvres will be served. Those interested can register at beav.es/beth-piatote.

