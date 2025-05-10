Bend’s Ruffwear president out, former pack leader steps in Published 5:45 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Ruffwear, the dog outfitting company founded in Bend, has an interim president who has two decades of experience with the business.

Will Blount will serve as interim president to ensure the business continuity during the transition, said Patrick Kruse, Ruffwear founder and research and development director. Blount was CEO for 20 years until the company hired Brandan Hill as president in 2022. Hill resigned April 29 to spend more time with his partner, his dog and the outdoors, Kruse confirmed.

“Ruffwear will remain steadfast in our mission to inspire dog and human connections in the outdoors, and will continue to support our community through partnerships with local dog shelters through our Ruffwear Adventure Dog adoptions, working dog groups and various events.

“Leadership transitions happen and we are committed to creating and maintaining continuity during this time for our Pack, partners, and global community.”

Established businesses often have a change in leadership that doesn’t affect the trajectory of the company, said Meg Chun, a former owner of Bend-based Kialoa paddles and now mentor at Bend Outdoor Worx and Opportunity Knocks.

Leadership changes are a natural evolution and don’t signify instability, Chun said.

“It’s quite normal for CEOs to change in established businesses, as you know,” Chun said.” In many cases, it’s a thoughtful and strategic move designed to align the company’s direction with the future.

“ For the community, this change can be a good thing leading to renewed partnerships, innovation, and continued investment.”

Ruffwear makes stellar products with a focus on durability, Chun said.

“They know who they are, what they believe in, so that we, as customers, can keep sharing outdoor adventures with our canine buddies. Plus they have a founder who is still very much involved in day to day operations.

“I think it’s business as usual.”

Ruffwear started in 1992 when Kruse was challenged by a friend to come up with a lightweight, easy to carry water bowl for dogs. He realized that if the material used for tents can keep water out, then it could be used to hold water in, be lightweight and serve as a dog bowl on a hike.

After taking 15 handmade Ruffwear cloth bowls to a trade show, Kruse got an order for 8,000 bowls from LL Bean, according to the company’s website. Six years later, Kruse landed in Bend. He grew his business by adding more dog gear, reinvesting profits and hired his first employee.

By 2016, Ruffwear had its products in 53 countries and a slate of employees operating out of Bend. The company makes a wide range of performance outdoor products for dogs, including booties, jackets, harnesses and more.

Today the company is celebrating 31 years in business. Blount, who stepped down three years ago as president, has remained active as an advisor and co-owner, Kruse said. Blount is credited with helping to shape Ruffwear as a brand and growing the business, Kruse said.

Over the next few weeks, the company will begin the search for a new president and help shape the future of the brand, Kruse said.