Shayla Lynn Herzog passed away peacefully on March 30, 2025, at her residence in Indio, California. Born in Portland, Oregon, she was the only child of Joy and Larry Miller. Raised in Southwest Portland, Shayla graduated from Wilson High School. She later earned her degree from the University of Oregon School of Nursing and pursued a fulfilling career as a cardiac intensive care nurse.

In 1965, Shayla married Dr. David Waldram, and together they welcomed three daughters: Terese, Tracie, and Nicole, all born within three years. Shayla stepped away from her medical career to devote herself to raising her young children.

In 1992, Shayla found the love of her life and best friend, Mike Herzog, whom she married. Their 33-year partnership was a testament to their deep bond.

Shayla will be remembered as a trusted, caring, intelligent, and generous individual. Though she was modest about her accomplishments, few knew of her 15-year commitment to criminal justice issues, a cause she supported with passion and dedication.

Above all, Shayla was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and friend. She lived by example, embodying presence, passion, and love in her relationships every day.

Beyond her philanthropic efforts, Shayla embraced an active lifestyle. An avid traveler, she also excelled in sports, including skiing, golf, tennis, pickleball, hiking, and motor coach travel, pursuits she enjoyed well into her late 70s. She often remarked that “two-shower days were the best days.”

Shayla is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Mike Herzog; her daughters, Terese and her husband Darren Kelley, Tracie Gonyea, and Nicole and her husband Eric Larsen; and her stepson, Tom Herzog, and his wife, Cindy. She leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren who affectionately called her “YiaYia”: Brooke and her husband Kyle Wells, McElle Kelley, Caroline, Elizabeth, and Henry Gonyea, Ashley Larsen, Samantha and Natalie Herzog, Chelsea and her husband Zack Garcia, and Keely and her brother Dillon Herzog. Her great-grandchildren include Lucy (Brooke and Kyle), Juniper, Hazel, and Emerald (Chelsea and Zack).

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.