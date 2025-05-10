Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Susan Renee Scott Skjersaa

January 15, 1973 – February 17, 2025

Renee Scott Skjersaa was known for her vibrant spirit, love of outdoor adventure, and warm

sense of humor. A beloved middle school math teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools for nearly two

decades, she left a lasting impression on countless students and families.

Renee grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, and earned a BA in Business Administration and

Management from Michigan State University in 1995. She then moved to Portland, Oregon, with

her best friend Stacy, later earning a Master of Education from Portland State University. Renee

began teaching in Madras, Redmond, and La Pine before joining Cascade Middle School in

Bend in 2007, where she helped grow the cross-country and track programs. In 2015, she

joined Pacific Crest Middle School’s inaugural math department and continued coaching until

2023. Most recently, she worked with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, connecting

students with internships. Renee also volunteered extensively in the community.

An avid and natural athlete, Renee embraced sports such as rock climbing, skiing, mountain

biking, cyclocross, running, and hiking. She was active in Oregon’s cycling community and

raced competitively for Sunnyside Sports and Deschutes Brewery teams.

In 2013, Renee met Terry Skjersaa, and they bonded over a shared love of the outdoors and

community. They married on August 20, 2015, on Elk Lake. Together, they built a joyful life

centered around family, travel, and celebration. Renee was a devoted stepmother to Ellie and

Jade, and her love for Terry and their family was boundless.

Renee had a gift for hospitality and delighted in cooking for others. She and Terry loved hosting

friends, sharing evenings filled with music, laughter, and memorable moments. Renee made

others feel at ease and helped them find joy in life’s simple pleasures. Her warmth and

generosity touched everyone who knew her.

Renee is survived by stepdaughters Ellie and Jade Skjersaa (Bend, Or.); mother Judy MeJeur

and stepfather Wayne Mejeur (Marana, Az.); father Stephen Scott and stepmother Kathie Scott

(Chapin, S.C.); brother Michael Scott (Greenville, S.C.); niece Jordyn Scott (Greenville, S.C.);

aunt Sue Simon and uncle Paul Simon (Wheaton, Il.); cousins David Simon (Westfield, IN.),

Karen Bettcher (Wheaton, Il.) and Katie Zabinski (Wheaton, Il.); and cherished dog Mojo.

A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on June 15, 2025, at the Deschutes Brewery Tasting

Room and Headquarters from 2:00–7:00 p.m. Donations may be made to

● Deschutes County SAR

● COAC Donation Page